Relief may be on the way for drought conditions across Nebraska

Drought conditions continued to worsen slightly this week across Nebraska, but some relief is in the forecast over the next couple of days.

The percentage of the state in severe drought grew from about 73% to more than 75%, according to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The good news is the percentage of the state in extreme drought did not increase, staying steady at about 22%.

The even better news is that many areas of Nebraska could see their most substantial rainfall in months.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of storms from Thursday through Saturday for many areas of the state. Lincoln has a 40% chance of storms Thursday afternoon and 50% chance overnight, with a half inch or more of rain possible.

Storms are even more likely Friday, with a 60% chance during the day and a 70% chance overnight.

The chance for severe storms is higher Friday, with Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska in a slight risk of severe weather, and a small part of southeastern Nebraska in an enhanced risk. The weather service said hail is the biggest risk, although high winds also are possible.

The weather service is forecasting about an inch of rain for the Lincoln area through Saturday, which would be twice what the city has received so far in April. Smaller amounts are forecast south of Lincoln, with higher amounts north and west.

Many of the areas that are in the worst drought conditions could see the most rain. For example, Burwell, which currently is in an area of extreme drought, is forecast to get 1.75 inches of rain. Ainsworth, in a county covered half by extreme drought and half by severe drought, could see about 2.75 inches.

The rain also will usher in much cooler weather. After a high in the low 70s on Friday, Lincoln will see highs dip into the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

