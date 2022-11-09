Record breaking warmth today in southeast Nebraska, but a strong cold front arrives early Thursday

Get ready for a remarkably warm and windy Wednesday. Dry during the day, but showers and storms will return late tonight and temperatures will tumble for Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
5 fast, fall recipes to try this week
This week's recipe roundup features meals that are quick and cozy. Think air fryer Cornish hens, pumpkin soup and a twist on baked potatoes.
Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are a time-saving hero in this 20-minute dinner recipe.
You can serve this alongside a salad of tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil for a light luncheon or supper, along with some olive-studded focaccia or crusty multigrain bread.
Sweet corn on the cob, a bean salad and plenty of pumpkin soup make this a meal easily doubled, or even tripled, for a crowd. All treats, no tricks, here!
The best way to enjoy a baked potato is with a spread of custom toppings (aka a baked potato bar). It’s the ultimate meal.
Because Cornish hens are so petite, it means they are the perfect bird to air-fry whole. Thanks to the short cooking time, the meat stays juicy while the skin gets nice and crispy.
Here are some apple recipes fun for the whole family, just in time for first day of fall 2022!