Record breaking heat forecast in southeast Nebraska Tuesday

As hot as Monday was, Tuesday is looking even worse. The average high temperature in southeast Nebraska is expected to be 97 this afternoon. The record high temperature in Lincoln is 96 for September 20 and the record high in Omaha is 95. There's a good chance we'll set new record highs today at both locations. While the humidity will not be super high today, it will be humid enough to push our average feels like temperature to 100 degrees. One bit of good news is that there will be a breeze around this afternoon to help out. Look for wind gusts around 20 mph. Sunny skies in the morning with just a few clouds in the afternoon.

The cloud cover will continue to increase Tuesday night with mostly clear skies becoming partly cloudy. After midnight, a few showers are possible, but most will stay dry. Winds will be around 10 mph and low temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be much cooler than Tuesday thanks to a cold front. High temperatures will probably only reach the low 70s before the cold front moves over us during the late morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected with the best chance along the front itself. Some may miss out, but it currently looks like more will see rain than not. It will be another breezy day as well with wind gusts reaching around 25 mph.

After the front passes, the rain chance will continue. Occasional light showers will be around both Wednesday night and Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. The best chance of rain Wednesday night will be during the evening hours and the best chance Thursday will be in the morning.

Temperatures will continue to drop Wednesday night with lows ultimately reaching the low 50s, normal for this time of year. High temperatures will be below normal though for the first day of fall on Thursday. The average high in southeast Nebraska looks to be just 64 degrees.