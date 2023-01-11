Rain/snow mix in southeast Nebraska Wednesday evening with a cold front

Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday in our latest forecast video.
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
