Rain last week helps ease drought in Nebraska slightly
Rainy day

Last week's rain put a tiny dent in drought conditions across the state, but forecasts are calling for drier-than-normal conditions through the end of the month.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Cool, rainy weather last week put a very small dent in drought conditions across much of the state.

Some areas of northeast Nebraska saw more than 2 inches of rain last week from Tuesday-Friday, while many other areas of eastern Nebraska saw more than an inch.

That helped reduce drought conditions slightly, according to the latest state Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

More than half the state remained in some level of drought this week, although the percentage dropped from almost 56% last week to about 53.4%. Severe drought dropped from nearly 26%  to 23.5%, while extreme drought conditions almost disappeared, going from 2.5% last week to 0.6% this week.

Extreme drought conditions are now confined mostly to Cuming County.

While the rain was beneficial, it offered only short-term relief for areas that have seen well-below normal levels of precipitation. Omaha's precipitation level, for example, is 11 inches below normal for the year. Sidney has seen more than 10 inches less than normal, Hastings almost 8 and Norfolk more than 6.

The National Weather Service said in a report that topsoil moisture is rated as 31% short across the state, and 44 counties have authorized emergency haying and grazing on land that's in the Conservation Reserve Program.

Lincoln is about 2.6 inches below normal for the year, but last week's rain removed the city and much of the county from the "abnormally dry" category.

Unfortunately, much of the state has returned to a warmer, drier pattern. No rain is in the forecast for Lincoln for the next week, and the 14-day forecast shows a strong chance of drier-than-normal conditions for the entire state.

Drought tightens its grip on Nebraska
Former Lincoln residents in the Pacific Northwest: 'It's like a horror movie outside ... like we're living on another planet'

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

