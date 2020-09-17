Rain last week helps ease drought in Nebraska slightly

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cool, rainy weather last week put a very small dent in drought conditions across much of the state.

Some areas of northeast Nebraska saw more than 2 inches of rain last week from Tuesday-Friday, while many other areas of eastern Nebraska saw more than an inch.

That helped reduce drought conditions slightly, according to the latest state Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

More than half the state remained in some level of drought this week, although the percentage dropped from almost 56% last week to about 53.4%. Severe drought dropped from nearly 26% to 23.5%, while extreme drought conditions almost disappeared, going from 2.5% last week to 0.6% this week.

Extreme drought conditions are now confined mostly to Cuming County.

While the rain was beneficial, it offered only short-term relief for areas that have seen well-below normal levels of precipitation. Omaha's precipitation level, for example, is 11 inches below normal for the year. Sidney has seen more than 10 inches less than normal, Hastings almost 8 and Norfolk more than 6.