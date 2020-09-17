Rain last week helps ease drought in Nebraska slightly

Cool, rainy weather last week put a very small dent in drought conditions across much of the state.
Some areas of northeast Nebraska saw more than 2 inches of rain last week from Tuesday-Friday, while many other areas of eastern Nebraska saw more than an inch.
That helped reduce drought conditions slightly, according to the latest state Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
More than half the state remained in some level of drought this week, although the percentage dropped from almost 56% last week to about 53.4%. Severe drought dropped from nearly 26% to 23.5%, while extreme drought conditions almost disappeared, going from 2.5% last week to 0.6% this week.
Extreme drought conditions are now confined mostly to Cuming County.
September 15: An area of extreme drought was eliminated in northeastern Colorado; elsewhere in the state, moderate to exceptional drought remains. Extreme drought in eastern Nebraska contracted. Moderate to extreme drought persists in Wyoming. https://t.co/hs7rCpQMsY pic.twitter.com/ngr2KXgPO5— NOAA NCEI Climate (@NOAANCEIclimate) September 17, 2020
While the rain was beneficial, it offered only short-term relief for areas that have seen well-below normal levels of precipitation. Omaha's precipitation level, for example, is 11 inches below normal for the year. Sidney has seen more than 10 inches less than normal, Hastings almost 8 and Norfolk more than 6.
The National Weather Service said in a report that topsoil moisture is rated as 31% short across the state, and 44 counties have authorized emergency haying and grazing on land that's in the Conservation Reserve Program.
Lincoln is about 2.6 inches below normal for the year, but last week's rain removed the city and much of the county from the "abnormally dry" category.
Unfortunately, much of the state has returned to a warmer, drier pattern. No rain is in the forecast for Lincoln for the next week, and the 14-day forecast shows a strong chance of drier-than-normal conditions for the entire state.
