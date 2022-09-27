Pleasant Tuesday in southeast Nebraska; cold front arrives tonight

A nice day expected across southeast Nebraska on Tuesday. No chance of rain, just sunny to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to low 80s with most topping out in the upper 70s. This is very reasonable for late September when we typically see highs in the mid 70s. Just a light breeze today with wind gusts around 15 mph.

A cold front arrives Tuesday night, but it won't bring us any rain. In fact, skies are expected to remain clear and winds won't be very strong at all, just 5-10 mph. The front will drop our temperatures though. Look for a chilly night with lows reaching the low 40s in most locations. Low temperatures are typically around 50 degrees this time of year.

After a chilly start Wednesday, the afternoon hours will be cooler than Tuesday as well. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s with lots of sunshine and very low humidity. Wind gusts will once again reach around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Dry conditions are expected to last through the end of the work week. Our next chance of rain is Saturday. It currently looks like many will miss out, but a few showers are possible in the morning.