Parts of Nebraska seeing major drought for first time in 8 years

"These economic effects could have a lasting effect on our community," Knobbe said.

The weather service said that over the past six months, parts of northeast Nebraska have a rain deficit of anywhere from 4 to 8 inches compared with normal. By contrast, areas of Southeast Nebraska have seen 4 to 8 inches more than normal.

Lincoln, which has seen above average precipitation five out of the past six years, is slightly below normal for the year, but Lancaster County is free of any abnormal dryness.

Hebron, in Thayer County along the Kansas border, had its wettest July ever, with more than 16 inches. Norfolk, on the other hand, has gotten about 11 inches for the whole year so far, more than 6 inches below average.

All the water from last year's heavy rains and flooding stayed in the ground for several months and helped mitigate the dry conditions somewhat, but that moisture long ago ran out.

According to the weather service, topsoil moisture levels are now 20% to 40% below normal in many areas of northeast Nebraska.

"At this point, it's just so dry that (soil moisture) is not really helping any more," said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Omaha.