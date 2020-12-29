Parking bans ordered in Lincoln as winter storm socks Nebraska with snow

The Nebraska State Patrol said it had responded to 14 crashes and 30 motorists needing assistance by 9 a.m. Lincoln Police had only responded to four accidents as of 10 a.m.

Snowfall totals by mid-morning included 6 inches at Ord, 5 inches at Central City, 4.1 inches at Seward and 3.3 inches at Waverly.

The Lincoln area, now covered by the winter storm warning, could see 4-7 inches of snow and up to 0.1 inches of ice, forecasters said.

Areas of Southeast Nebraska — where temperatures could be slightly warmer — could see a lot more ice.

Ice accumulations up to 0.15 inches are possible for Beatrice, while Falls City could see a quarter-inch of ice or more. Ice accumulation is likely to come after most of the snow has fallen as temperatures rise throughout the day Tuesday.

Weather closings, cancellations, postponements Tuesday Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com

In Lincoln, there were reports of 2-3 inches of snow by 8:30 a.m. The snow was relatively wet, with the Lincoln Airport reporting 0.36 inches of precipitation by 8 o'clock.

Temperatures are expected to climb near 30 degrees Tuesday afternoon.