Parking bans ordered in Lincoln as winter storm socks Nebraska with snow

11:25 a.m. UPDATE: City officials in Lincoln declared a snow emergency, effective at 1 p.m. Parking is banned on emergency snow routes, bus routes and other major arterial streets.
11 a.m. UPDATE: Mid-morning snowfall totals across the state included 6.5 inches at Loup City, 5.3 inches at Creston, 5 inches at Valparaiso and 4.5 inches at Elmwood.
10:45 a.m. UPDATE: Interstate 80 and U.S. 30 have reopened west of Ogallala.
10 a.m. UPDATE: Sleet was mixing in with snow across areas of Nebraska, including the southern tier of counties where significant ice accumulation is possible.
9:30 a.m. UPDATE: Warm air aloft that is changing snow to sleet in some areas contributed to lightning strikes in areas of central Nebraska.
INITIAL STORY:
A winter storm dropped up to 6 inches of snow in some areas of Nebraska overnight, and with more on the way, forecasters upgraded advisories to winter storm warning covering a large area of the state.
How much snow falls, and the degree to which ice becomes a threat to travel and power outages, will depend on the storm's track and the temperature.
As of 9 a.m., most roads in Nebraska are considered "completely covered," and travel is becoming difficult, the National Weather Service said. Some highways in western Nebraska were closed Tuesday morning.
The Nebraska State Patrol said it had responded to 14 crashes and 30 motorists needing assistance by 9 a.m. Lincoln Police had only responded to four accidents as of 10 a.m.
Snowfall totals by mid-morning included 6 inches at Ord, 5 inches at Central City, 4.1 inches at Seward and 3.3 inches at Waverly.
The Lincoln area, now covered by the winter storm warning, could see 4-7 inches of snow and up to 0.1 inches of ice, forecasters said.
Areas of Southeast Nebraska — where temperatures could be slightly warmer — could see a lot more ice.
Ice accumulations up to 0.15 inches are possible for Beatrice, while Falls City could see a quarter-inch of ice or more. Ice accumulation is likely to come after most of the snow has fallen as temperatures rise throughout the day Tuesday.
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com
In Lincoln, there were reports of 2-3 inches of snow by 8:30 a.m. The snow was relatively wet, with the Lincoln Airport reporting 0.36 inches of precipitation by 8 o'clock.
Temperatures are expected to climb near 30 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
The city of Lincoln said in a news release that as of 9:30 a.m., 85 city and contractor crews were out plowing arterial streets. The city also activated its residential street plowing program at 9 a.m.
Sunny skies will return Wednesday.
Watch Now: Western Nebraska rancher sends season's greetings to health care workers -- with help from cows
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.