No relief in sight after dry August in Lincoln, rest of state

August continued the dry trend in much of Nebraska, including Lincoln.

The Capital City officially received only 1.27 inches of rain for the month, which is more than 2.2 inches below normal. While not anywhere near record territory, it was the least amount of rainfall for the month since 2013.

For the months of June, July and August, Lincoln received 10.15 inches of rain, which was a little more than half an inch below normal for the period. For the year, Lincoln's total of 19.21 inches is 2.35 inches below normal.

But as dry as Lincoln has been this year, it's faring much better than many other areas of the state.

Omaha and Norfolk, in areas that are seeing severe drought, both saw their fourth-driest summers on record, according to the National Weather Service. Omaha had 4.63 inches of rain combined for June, July and August, which was more than 7 inches below average for the period. Norfolk saw 5.11 inches for the three months, more than 5½ inches below normal.

Hastings had its second-driest August on record, with only 0.39 inches of rain, while Kearney and Grand Island both had their third-driest Augusts. Hastings also had its fifth-driest summer ever, and Kearney had its seventh-driest.