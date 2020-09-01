No relief in sight after dry August in Lincoln, rest of state

August continued the dry trend in much of Nebraska, including Lincoln.
The Capital City officially received only 1.27 inches of rain for the month, which is more than 2.2 inches below normal. While not anywhere near record territory, it was the least amount of rainfall for the month since 2013.
For the months of June, July and August, Lincoln received 10.15 inches of rain, which was a little more than half an inch below normal for the period. For the year, Lincoln's total of 19.21 inches is 2.35 inches below normal.
But as dry as Lincoln has been this year, it's faring much better than many other areas of the state.
Omaha and Norfolk, in areas that are seeing severe drought, both saw their fourth-driest summers on record, according to the National Weather Service. Omaha had 4.63 inches of rain combined for June, July and August, which was more than 7 inches below average for the period. Norfolk saw 5.11 inches for the three months, more than 5½ inches below normal.
Hastings had its second-driest August on record, with only 0.39 inches of rain, while Kearney and Grand Island both had their third-driest Augusts. Hastings also had its fifth-driest summer ever, and Kearney had its seventh-driest.
Of the state's eight climate districts, one of them, South Central, had its driest August in history. Three other districts had Augusts that were among the 10 driest on record.
As of Thursday, 40% of Nebraska was in moderate drought, and 16% was in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor that's produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. At the beginning of June, there was no drought anywhere in the state.
Lincoln picked up 0.06 inches of rain Tuesday morning, but the forecast is not promising for more anytime soon. According to the Weather Service, there is a better-than-average chance of below-normal precipitation for the entire state of Nebraska during the first two weeks of September.
The good news is the dry conditions won't be accompanied by high temperatures.
Lincoln is forecast to see a mini-heat wave starting Wednesday, with highs forecast to be in the mid-80s to around 90 through Sunday. Starting on Labor Day, however, highs are supposed to be in the 60s and 70s for several days, with lows potentially dropping into the 40s.