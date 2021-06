Murdock gets 6 inches of rain; flash flooding closes some roads in southeastern Nebraska

Heavy rain Thursday night led to flash flooding in parts of southeast Nebraska.

The National Weather Service reported that Falls City received nearly 7 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, leading to rising river levels.

By Friday morning, the Big Nemaha River had reached nearly 31 feet at Falls City, considered a moderate flood level and well below the record of more than 34 feet. A flood warning was in effect until noon in Richardson County, where flash flooding caused the closure of several roads.

The heaviest rain fell in the far southeast corner of the state. Nebraska City received more than 3 inches of rain, but most other areas got an inch or two. Lincoln officially got 1.3 inches on Thursday. The only other river in the area at flood stage was the Missouri River at Rulo.

There were localized areas of heavy rain, such as more than 6 inches reported near Murdock. The weather service said a campground in Weeping Water, in Cass County, was evacuated before midnight Thursday because of rising water.

Though rain was the main feature of Thursday night's storms, high winds also wreaked havoc in some areas, reportedly knocking down large trees and power lines in the village of Nemaha, blocking some roads.