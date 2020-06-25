More 90-degree days on tap for Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln won't break its record for most 90-degree days in June, but it might come close.

After a week of mostly cooler-than-normal temperatures, the forecast for the next several days is calling for a return to 90-degree heat.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of 92 degrees Thursday and Friday, 89 Saturday, 94 Sunday, 93 Monday and 93 Tuesday.

So far this month, Lincoln has had 15 days with a high above 90, nearly twice the monthly average of eight. If Lincoln hits 90 or higher five out of the next six days, it will mark only the second time in recorded history that the city has had 20 or more days in June with highs above 90.

The record is 22 in 1933. Lincoln has hit 90 on 19 days in June four times, the most recent in 2016.

It's no surprise then that June 2020 could go down as one of the warmest on record. As of Wednesday, the average temperature for the month was 77.3 degrees. The warmest on record is 1933 at 80.4 degrees, while the 10th warmest was 77.7 degrees in 2002.