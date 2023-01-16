 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midweek snow threat prompts winter storm watch in Lincoln

Ahead of forecasted blizzard conditions in the Northern Plains, officials are urging drivers to have emergency preparedness kits ready in case they find themselves stranded for an extended period of time.

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a winter storm that could drop heavy snow across Nebraska.

A winter storm watch is posted for most of the southern half of the state, including Lincoln, where snow is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.

With the storm still a couple days away from Nebraska, the weather service is projecting 3-7 inches of snow could fall in the Lincoln area with more snow expected across central Nebraska.

So far this season, Lincoln has recorded just 1.6 inches of snow after only 5.1 inches of snowfall all of last season. A normal winter drops 26 inches of snow in Lincoln.

Ahead of the storm, temperatures in Lincoln are expected to rise into the 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

