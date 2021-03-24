For the drive home in Lincoln: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Lincoln folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
