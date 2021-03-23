Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lincoln area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.