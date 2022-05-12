Lincoln storm free for now, but additional storms approaching from the west

8:20 p.m. Update: The storm that was over Lincoln has pushed off to the north and east. Lingering light rain continues across the city.

The current activity are storms that popped up ahead of the cold front. The cold front itself and an additional line of storms is currently over Grand Island and heading this way.

Now that we've cooled down because of the rain, it is less likely that these storms will produce damaging wind and hail, though the chance is not zero. Most likely, we'll just see additional heavy rain and lightning when the cold front arrives around 10 p.m. or so. Should the threat for severe storms return though, this story will be updated once again.

7:55 p.m. Update: Heavy rain and lightning continue across Lincoln. Many reports have come in of dime, penny, and quarter size hail. Winds continue to gust around 50 mph. No warning is in effect, but this is still an intense storm. Remain indoors until it passes.

7:40 p.m. Update: A strong thunderstorm is moving over the Lincoln area. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and up to penny size hail are occurring. This storm has caused tree damage and power outages in southern Lancaster County. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

