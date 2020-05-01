Lincoln sees cool, dry April

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If April showers bring May flowers, then it might not be a very flowery May.

Lincoln experienced one of its driest Aprils in recent memory, with only 0.88 inches of precipitation, well below the average of 2.71 inches for the month.

More than half of that water fell as 4.5 inches of wet snow on April 16.

In fact, only once since 1990 — in 2018 — has there been less precipitation in April than there was this year.

It was the third month in a row with below-average precipitation, and Lincoln is now more than 2 inches below normal for the year.

"It is very dry," UNL climatologist Ken Dewey said on Twitter on Thursday, noting that many ares of the state have seen less than 50% of their normal precipitation. "We could use some rain."

The 4.8 inches of snow that fell during the month in Lincoln was the 10th most ever in April.