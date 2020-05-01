Lincoln sees cool, dry April

If April showers bring May flowers, then it might not be a very flowery May.
Lincoln experienced one of its driest Aprils in recent memory, with only 0.88 inches of precipitation, well below the average of 2.71 inches for the month.
More than half of that water fell as 4.5 inches of wet snow on April 16.
In fact, only once since 1990 — in 2018 — has there been less precipitation in April than there was this year.
It was the third month in a row with below-average precipitation, and Lincoln is now more than 2 inches below normal for the year.
"It is very dry," UNL climatologist Ken Dewey said on Twitter on Thursday, noting that many ares of the state have seen less than 50% of their normal precipitation. "We could use some rain."
The 4.8 inches of snow that fell during the month in Lincoln was the 10th most ever in April.
Overall temperatures for the month were about 2 degrees below normal, breaking a string of four months in a row with above-average temperatures. April was all over the map in terms of high and low temperatures. The average high temperature for the month was actually about a degree higher than average, but it was offset by low temperatures that were more than 4 degrees below normal.
Lincoln set a record high of 87 on April 7 and record lows of 17 on April 10 and 16 on both April 14 and 15. There were 16 days with highs of at least 70 degrees but also 12 days with lows below freezing.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Huntington
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
