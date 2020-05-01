You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln sees cool, dry April
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln sees cool, dry April

{{featured_button_text}}
Dandelions

A bicycle passes a field of blooming dandelions at Pioneers Park on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

If April showers bring May flowers, then it might not be a very flowery May.

Lincoln experienced one of its driest Aprils in recent memory, with only 0.88 inches of precipitation, well below the average of 2.71 inches for the month.

More than half of that water fell as 4.5 inches of wet snow on April 16.

In fact, only once since 1990 — in 2018 — has there been less precipitation in April than there was this year.

It was the third month in a row with below-average precipitation, and Lincoln is now more than 2 inches below normal for the year.

"It is very dry," UNL climatologist Ken Dewey said on Twitter on Thursday, noting that many ares of the state have seen less than 50% of their normal precipitation. "We could use some rain."

The 4.8 inches of snow that fell during the month in Lincoln was the 10th most ever in April.

Overall temperatures for the month were about 2 degrees below normal, breaking a string of four months in a row with above-average temperatures. April was all over the map in terms of high and low temperatures. The average high temperature for the month was actually about a degree higher than average, but it was offset by low temperatures that were more than 4 degrees below normal.

Lincoln set a record high of 87 on April 7 and record lows of 17 on April 10 and 16 on both April 14 and 15. There were 16 days with highs of at least 70 degrees but also 12 days with lows below freezing.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News