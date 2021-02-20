 Skip to main content
Lincoln residents can expect more snow and potentially icy roads on Sunday
Lincoln residents can expect more snow and potentially icy roads on Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster County and several other counties in eastern Nebraska on Sunday.

Lincoln is expected to receive up to two inches of snow between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, and could also see a light glaze of ice. But it will not be nearly as cold as this past week, with a high of 33 Sunday.

'Wasn't fun, but it's over now' — Retreating cold takes its toll in Lincoln
'Largest natural gas price increases in 20 years': Lincoln residents likely to see spike in utility bills after record cold snap
Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

