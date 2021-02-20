Lincoln residents can expect more snow and potentially icy roads on Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster County and several other counties in eastern Nebraska on Sunday.
Lincoln is expected to receive up to two inches of snow between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, and could also see a light glaze of ice. But it will not be nearly as cold as this past week, with a high of 33 Sunday.
