Lincoln may see less snow, more ice from winter storm

Lincoln is still likely to see a significant amount of snow on Tuesday, but it might not be as much as originally thought.

The National Weather Service updated the winter storm watch it issued Sunday night for much of eastern Nebraska to a winter weather advisory.

According to the weather service, areas south of Interstate 80 are likely to see 2-4 inches of snow, while areas north of the interstate will be more likely to see 4-6 inches.

Lincoln is right on the divide between where the snowfall totals are forecast to diverge from higher to lower, putting it in an area with the highest forecast uncertainty.

The weather service gives the Lincoln area a 34% chance of 4 or more inches of snow, much lower than Omaha (61%), Fremont (57%) and Nebraska City (49%). But the city's chance of significant icing has increased. It also gives Lincoln a 76% chance of getting more than 2 inches.

The weather service is predicting that Lincoln could see as much as 0.1 inches of ice accumulation, which is higher than any other area in eastern Nebraska.,

Whatever form of precipitation falls, it is likely to make for hazardous travel conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska.