Lincoln likely to see thunderstorms, heavy rain this afternoon and into Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More storms and rain are on their way to Southeast Nebraska.

Lincoln has a 70% chance for storms beginning Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley, and that weather is expected to last well into Thursday.

As of Wednesday morning, the weather service predicted 1.5-2 inches of rain in Lincoln, with points to the southeast possibly seeing higher amounts.

"Southeast Nebraska is especially vulnerable to flash flooding today and tonight due to high rainfall forecast, high soil moisture and elevated river levels," the weather service said in its hazardous weather outlook.

The storms are forecast to bring high temperatures to Lincoln in the low to mid-80s that will last until at least the weekend.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.