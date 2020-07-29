Lincoln likely to see thunderstorms, heavy rain this afternoon and into Thursday

More storms and rain are on their way to Southeast Nebraska.
Lincoln has a 70% chance for storms beginning Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley, and that weather is expected to last well into Thursday.
Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will spread over the region today and continue into Thursday. Portions of southeastern Nebraska will see the heavier rainfall amounts. pic.twitter.com/0WCdWp88g0— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 29, 2020
As of Wednesday morning, the weather service predicted 1.5-2 inches of rain in Lincoln, with points to the southeast possibly seeing higher amounts.
"Southeast Nebraska is especially vulnerable to flash flooding today and tonight due to high rainfall forecast, high soil moisture and elevated river levels," the weather service said in its hazardous weather outlook.
The storms are forecast to bring high temperatures to Lincoln in the low to mid-80s that will last until at least the weekend.
