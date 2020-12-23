Lincoln in winter storm warning until 9 p.m.

Those hoping for a white Christmas are seeing the chances increase a bit.

While it's not going to snow on Christmas Day, there is a chance for some accumulating snow across parts of Nebraska on Wednesday.

After Lincoln reached 63 degrees Tuesday, a cold front brought stiff northwest winds to the area and ushered in more winter-like weather.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Lancaster and counties to the west and northeast until 9 p.m. Northeast Nebraska is in a blizzard warning.

Temperatures in Lincoln were expected to tumble from 34 degrees at midnight to 23 by Wednesday afternoon.

There's a slight chance of snow throughout the day Wednesday, and though accumulation is forecast to be light — with the Lincoln area likely to see only a trace — high winds could lead to hazardous conditions.

The City of Lincoln said in a news release that 20 crews have applied anti-ice brine to bridges and overpasses. Crews will patrol arterial streets throughout the day applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed.

