Lincoln in winter storm warning until 9 p.m.

Those hoping for a white Christmas are seeing the chances increase a bit.
While it's not going to snow on Christmas Day, there is a chance for some accumulating snow across parts of Nebraska on Wednesday.
After Lincoln reached 63 degrees Tuesday, a cold front brought stiff northwest winds to the area and ushered in more winter-like weather.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Lancaster and counties to the west and northeast until 9 p.m. Northeast Nebraska is in a blizzard warning.
Temperatures in Lincoln were expected to tumble from 34 degrees at midnight to 23 by Wednesday afternoon.
There's a slight chance of snow throughout the day Wednesday, and though accumulation is forecast to be light — with the Lincoln area likely to see only a trace — high winds could lead to hazardous conditions.
The City of Lincoln said in a news release that 20 crews have applied anti-ice brine to bridges and overpasses. Crews will patrol arterial streets throughout the day applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed.
The weather service said wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible across much of eastern Nebraska. Where it snows, reduced visibility and slick roads are possible.
The wind gusts also could lead to isolated power outages and downed tree branches, the weather service said.
The forecast for Christmas Eve is for sunny, cold conditions, with a high only reaching the lower 20s in Lincoln. That means any snow that falls Wednesday should stick around until Christmas Day.
However, it won't stay for long. The forecast high for Friday is 45, followed by temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday.
