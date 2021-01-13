Lincoln in high wind warning starting at midnight, blowing snow possible Thursday night

This latest stretch of warm weather in Lincoln will again be followed by winter-like conditions.

After a high Wednesday of 55, a cold front was to usher in high winds, much lower temperatures and the possibility of snow.

The National Weather Service said northwest winds Thursday morning could reach 55 mph in Lincoln and up to 65 mph farther north.

All of Nebraska, except for the southeastern corner of the state, is in a high wind warning for Thursday. In Lincoln, the warning extends through 6 a.m. Friday.

In the Fremont, Schuyler and Wayne areas, where more snow is possible Thursday evening, a winter storm watch was posted.

The Lincoln area is expected to see a dusting of snow on Thursday evening, with rain changing to snow after 7 p.m., forecasters said.

The high winds will continue into Friday, with gusts up to 45 mph expected to mix with light snow or flurries.

The high temperature in Lincoln on Thursday will struggle to reach 42. Then it will turn much colder, with a high near 32 on Friday, 35 on Saturday and 40 on Sunday.

