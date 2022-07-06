 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln in flood watch as storms could bring heavy rain

  • Updated
  • 0

Wednesday morning's rain could be just the opening act to much heavier downpours.

Lincoln officially received 0.34 inches between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m., the most significant rainfall in nearly three weeks.

Tornado damages at least six homes near Grand Island

But much more than that could be on tap Wednesday night into Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Lancaster County and 14 other counties in eastern Nebraska starting at midnight and going until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service said thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday night, some of which could produce 1-3 inches of rain -- and even more than that in isolated areas -- which could lead to flash flooding.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, including urban areas," the weather service said in a bulletin.

The specific forecast for Lincoln calls for a 70% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with more than an inch of rain possible. There's also a small chance of rain Friday.

The clouds and rain should help keep a lid on the temperature the next few days, with highs in the mid to upper 80s forecast through Saturday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

