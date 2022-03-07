Lincoln gets inch of snow; more could be on the way

After record warmth last week, many Nebraskans woke up Monday morning to a reminder that it's still winter.
Lincoln officially got 1 inch of snow as measured at the Lincoln Airport, but many people around the city reported as much as 2 inches.
The snow, which came less than five days after Lincoln hit a record high of 81 degrees, snarled traffic just as thousands of people were arriving for the start of the Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said its crews have been out since midnight treating arterial, bus and school routes with granular salt pre-wet with brine and would remain on duty until the pavement warms up enough to provide natural melting.
LTU said streets ranged from wet with slush to partially covered, and that drivers should be aware of slick spots. As of mid-morning, Lincoln Police reported responding to about a half dozen accidents, including one that shut down southbound 40th Street just north of Nebraska 2.
There also was a
fatal crash early Monday morning near 176th and Nebraska 2 that forced the closure of eastbound Nebraska 2, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office reported 16 crashes across the county caused by icy roads, while the Nebraska State Patrol had responded to four accidents and provided 31 motorist assists Monday morning.
The heaviest snow fell farther east, with some parts of the Omaha area reporting up to 4 inches.
Omaha Public Schools declared a remote learning day, while several other districts in the Omaha metro area either canceled school or started late.
The inch of snow that fell in Lincoln was the most significant snowfall in the city since 1.3 inches fell on Jan. 15. But more significant snowfall could be on its way.
After a warmup that should push temperatures into the 50s on Tuesday, another round of "accumulating snow" is possible Wednesday into Thursday.
The National Weather Service said in a bulletin that it's too early to predict snow amounts in specific locations because, "many uncertainties remain in the forecast."
The forecast also calls for a low in the single digits Thursday morning in Lincoln and near zero Friday morning.
PhotoFiles: Nebraskans tough it out during snowstorms through the years
Stuck
A Lincoln man struggles to move his car as snow continues to fall during a blizzard in 1971.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Guaranteed Snow Day
Brothers stand on top of the 15- to 20-feet-tall snowdrifts in front of their buried house 15 miles south of Chadron. This blizzard happened in March of 1966.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Jammed
Hundreds of cars and drivers were buried up to their axles in West Omaha after a blizzard dumped 11-16 inches of snow in 1975.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Mountains of Snow
A mother and child and their truck are dwarfed by drifts more than 20 feet tall after the infamous Blizzard of 1949.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Drive Safe
This snow-covered view of Lincoln in 1974 may be a somewhat familiar sight to residents after 8 inches of snow fell over the weekend.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Power Down
Utility poles and lines near David City were toppled by an icy, windy storm in 1966.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Always Prepared
A blizzard in 1978 may have ruined their fun, but the Boy Scouts of Troop #213, Chadron, sure had their skills tested when snow struck their camping trip at Fort Robinson State Park.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Cooped Up
A farmer had to dig through scores of feet of snow in order to feed his chickens after the Blizzard of 1949. The coop was completely submerged in snow.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
I Thought I Could
Dozens of workers attempt to dig out a steam train stuck on the tracks after the Blizzard of 1912, putting the unshoveled sidewalks and driveways of more than a century later into sharp perspective.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Loading Up
Army National Guardsmen of the 24th Medical Co. prepare to leave Lincoln for a relief mission in western Nebraska. The area was hit hard and isolated by a blizzard in 1975.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Field Rations
The isolation of several rural communities after the Blizzard of 1949 was so bad the army had to be called in to deliver food in all-terrain, tracked vehicles.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Delivery Driver
A boy and his dog are thankful for food delivered by the army after the Blizzard of 1949.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Special Delivery
Civilian pilots deliver food to rural residents near Curtis after the Blizzard of 1949. Several rural communities were completely isolated for several days after the infamous storm.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
