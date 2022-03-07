Lincoln gets inch of snow; more could be on the way

After record warmth last week, many Nebraskans woke up Monday morning to a reminder that it's still winter.

Lincoln officially got 1 inch of snow as measured at the Lincoln Airport, but many people around the city reported as much as 2 inches.

The snow, which came less than five days after Lincoln hit a record high of 81 degrees, snarled traffic just as thousands of people were arriving for the start of the Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said its crews have been out since midnight treating arterial, bus and school routes with granular salt pre-wet with brine and would remain on duty until the pavement warms up enough to provide natural melting.

LTU said streets ranged from wet with slush to partially covered, and that drivers should be aware of slick spots. As of mid-morning, Lincoln Police reported responding to about a half dozen accidents, including one that shut down southbound 40th Street just north of Nebraska 2.

There also was a fatal crash early Monday morning near 176th and Nebraska 2 that forced the closure of eastbound Nebraska 2, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office reported 16 crashes across the county caused by icy roads, while the Nebraska State Patrol had responded to four accidents and provided 31 motorist assists Monday morning.

The heaviest snow fell farther east, with some parts of the Omaha area reporting up to 4 inches.

Omaha Public Schools declared a remote learning day, while several other districts in the Omaha metro area either canceled school or started late.

The inch of snow that fell in Lincoln was the most significant snowfall in the city since 1.3 inches fell on Jan. 15. But more significant snowfall could be on its way.

After a warmup that should push temperatures into the 50s on Tuesday, another round of "accumulating snow" is possible Wednesday into Thursday.

The National Weather Service said in a bulletin that it's too early to predict snow amounts in specific locations because, "many uncertainties remain in the forecast."

The forecast also calls for a low in the single digits Thursday morning in Lincoln and near zero Friday morning.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

