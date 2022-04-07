Lincoln forecast includes wind, blowing dust advisories, fire watch

It's going to be windy over the next couple of days, and in some cases dangerously so.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for several counties in southeastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County.

The weather service said sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph are likely, with gusts up to 50 mph. Lincoln recorded a 47 mph gust at 9 a.m. The winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and cause sporadic power outages, the weather service said.

Areas farther west and north were in a high wind warning, with gusts of up to 60-70 mph possible on Thursday. Areas around Kearney and Hastings were briefly in a dust storm warning late Thursday morning, with visibility dropping to as little as a quarter of a mile.

Lancaster County was in a blowing dust advisory, along with Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Seward counties, for much of Thursday.

The weather service said high winds and blowing dust could reduce visibility to as little as a quarter mile in some areas.

"Use extreme caution when driving by agricultural fields, which may provide a source for blowing dust," the weather service said in a bulletin. It also warned drivers to use caution in busy areas where driving conditions could change rapidly, such as on Interstate 80.

Winds are not forecast to be as strong on Friday, but, combined with extremely dry conditions, they will significantly raise the risk of grass and wildfires while also creating potential visibility problems.

For that reason, the weather service has issued a fire weather watch Friday for more than 30 counties in central and eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County.

A fire weather watch indicates "critical fire weather conditions are forecast" and that any fires that do start "may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior," the weather service said in a bulletin.

Several areas of the state have already seen significant wildfires due to extremely dry conditions. A fire last month burned about 900 acres near Wellfleet in southwest Nebraska, while another burned 5,000 acres in northeast Nebraska.

The state remains mired in drought, with the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showing more than 96% of the state is in some level of drought, including 59% in severe drought or worse.

Lincoln was one of the wetter spots in the state in March, receiving 1.96 inches of rain, which was 0.41 inches above average. But many areas, especially in western and central Nebraska, received less than an inch of rain last month.

The forecast has small chances of rain in the Lincoln area on several days over the next week, but not much precipitation is expected.

Temperatures, which were forecast to reach only the upper 40s Thursday and lower 50s Friday, are expected to gradually increase into the low 60s Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

