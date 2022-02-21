Lincoln facing longest cold snap of winter

After the warmest day of the year so far on Sunday, Lincoln is headed for what could possibly be its coldest stretch of weather this winter.

Sunday's high reached 67 degrees, marking the fifth time this month and the eighth time since the beginning of the year the city has topped 60 degrees.

However, a big pattern change is in the works. After a relatively normal day on Monday with highs in the upper 40s, Lincoln is forecast to see its temperature plunge.

The forecast for Tuesday calls for a low in the single digits with a wind chill below zero, a high of only 17 and the possibility of some light snow. The temperature could fall below zero Wednesday morning, with wind chills falling to near minus 20.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday also are forecast to be in the teens, with an even better chance of measurable snow on Thursday.

Friday will be only slightly better, with a high in the low 20s forecast.

So far this winter, Lincoln has not seen more than two days in a row with highs below 20, and it hasn't seen more than three days in a row with highs that failed to reach the freezing mark.

As of Monday morning, the Lincoln area was not in any winter weather advisories or warnings, but several areas north and west of the city were. Many counties along the South Dakota border are in a winter weather advisory starting Monday night, while much of central Nebraska is in a wind chill advisory starting at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

