Lincoln Electric System asks customers to conserve energy during cold snap

Lincoln Electric System officials are asking residents to take steps to conserve energy as temperatures are expected to remain below zero for the next few days.
LES said its customers are using more electricity and natural gas because of the cold, thus increasing the price of wholesale electricity and natural gas. Additionally, wind turbines in the region have not been producing as much energy in recent days.
To help ease demand, LES is asking customers to reduce their energy usage. The company suggests lowering the thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 60 degrees at night or whenever occupants aren't home for more than four hours.
LES also suggests opening curtains and shades during the day on sunny sides of homes to let sunlight in. The increase in the price of natural gas forced the Nebraska Public Power District on Saturday to hold an emergency board meeting to authorize spending additional funds on natural gas to be used at the Beatrice Power Station. “LES appreciates everything our customers can do to cut back their use of electricity,” said Jason Fortik, LES vice president of Power Supply. “In the long run, every conservation effort by every customer reduces the cost to everyone.”
American Bison forage for food in the bitter cold after on Sunday, February 07, 2021, at the Pioneers Park Nature Center. Bone chilling winds whipped snow through the Lincoln area, causing temperatures to drop to single digit temperatures. Weekly outlooks expect the trend to continue for at least into the next week. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
A dog walker walks past tree branches covered in hoar frost near Holmes Lake Park on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont bowling head coach Keith Cunnings celebrates after the team won the team title during state bowling championships, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Alec Manzano (right) loads an order of groceries into a car at the Hyvee online order pickup site on Sunday, February 07, 2021, at the Hyvee on 51st and O street. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Venturing out in the below-zero wind chill on snowshoes he received in Christmas 2019, Walt Stroup of Lincoln blazes a trail on the pristine powdery remnants of the 25.3 inches of snow the city received during a 14-day period from Jan. 25 to Feb. 7 on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Holmes Lake Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Fremont's Cole Macaluso bowls in the boys state bowling, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow and single-digit temperatures don't stop people from walking around Holmes Lake on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kaitlyn Higgins springs from the vault during a duel against Rutgers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shadows of the Lincoln East show choir are silhouetted on the wall as they rehearse on Monday, February 01, 2021 at Lincoln East High School. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Nebraska head coach John Cook (bottom center) talks to the team before they take on Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
A biker braves heavy snowfall on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, along the Rock Island trail. Adverse weather was of no concern to the cold blooded bikers who took part in the Frosty Bike Ride on Saturday. Despite temperatures in the low teens and a snow forecast of 4 inches, bike enthusiasts braved the weather for the annual ride. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer launches himself into the backstroke at the start of the Boys 200-Yard Medley Relay against Lincoln Southeast on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, during a swimming dual at Lincoln Southwest High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Proponents of LB643 wait in the rotunda to testify in favor of the new bill on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Nebraska State Capitol. If passed LB643 would allow them to be exempted from any vaccine program, though at this time one does not exist. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
By-product of ethanol is seen at AltEn, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Mead, Neb. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hoar frost coats tree branches on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Crew members work around an OC-135B after it landed as the first U.S. Air Force plane from Offutt's temporary relocation to the Lincoln Airport on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The Air Force's 55th Wing is relocating to Lincoln while Offutt's runway is reconstructed. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
