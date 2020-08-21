Late-summer heat wave on tap for Lincoln

Thought we were done with summer? Think again.
A late summer heat wave is on tap for Lincoln over the next few days, with forecasts calling for temperatures that will be among the hottest of the year.
The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures will hit the low to mid-90s in Lincoln over the next several days starting this weekend. The average high this time of year is 86.
The forecast calls for a high of 91 on Saturday, 93 Sunday, 95 Monday, 96 Tuesday, 95 Wednesday and 92 Thursday.
If that forecast pans out, it will be the longest stretch of 90-degree weather since mid-June, and it also could produce the hottest day of the year. So far, Lincoln's high this year is 96 degrees, on June 2 and July 18.
The city has only seen three 90-degree days this month so far. The average for August is nearly 12. The average temperature for the first three weeks of the month has been about 2 degrees below normal.
The good news is there will be little humidity, which means it will not feel much hotter than it is, and there are no excessive heat advisories for the Lincoln area forecast at this point.
The bad news is there also is little chance of rain in the forecast. Lincoln has seen only about 1.2 inches this month, well below the monthly average of 3.49 inches.
Lancaster County and much of southeast Nebraska have received adequate rainfall this year and have avoided the widespread dry conditions that much of the state is seeing.
Unfortunately, the next week is going to also bring hot and dry conditions to places they are needed the least. Northeast Nebraska, where several counties are in a severe drought, is forecast to see highs in the mid to low 90s with little chance of rain.
In the Panhandle, where there also are several counties dealing with severe drought, highs are forecast to range from the upper 90s to low 100s, and there also is little chance of any precipitation.
