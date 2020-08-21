Late-summer heat wave on tap for Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thought we were done with summer? Think again.

A late summer heat wave is on tap for Lincoln over the next few days, with forecasts calling for temperatures that will be among the hottest of the year.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures will hit the low to mid-90s in Lincoln over the next several days starting this weekend. The average high this time of year is 86.

The forecast calls for a high of 91 on Saturday, 93 Sunday, 95 Monday, 96 Tuesday, 95 Wednesday and 92 Thursday.

If that forecast pans out, it will be the longest stretch of 90-degree weather since mid-June, and it also could produce the hottest day of the year. So far, Lincoln's high this year is 96 degrees, on June 2 and July 18.

The city has only seen three 90-degree days this month so far. The average for August is nearly 12. The average temperature for the first three weeks of the month has been about 2 degrees below normal.

The good news is there will be little humidity, which means it will not feel much hotter than it is, and there are no excessive heat advisories for the Lincoln area forecast at this point.