June was one of hottest on record in Lincoln
Finley, a border collie, plunges after a toy thrown by his owner, Courtney Wissig, during the dock diving event at Paws 4 Fun on Sunday. Lincoln saw much-warmer-than-normal temperatures in June, and the trend is likely to continue in July.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Last month went down as one of the hottest Junes on record in Lincoln.

The average temperature of 77.9 degrees was 5.3 degrees above average for the month and ranked as the ninth-warmest June in recorded history.

The mercury briefly hit 90 degrees Tuesday, marking the 18th time temperatures hit 90 or above last month. That tied for the third-most 90-degree days ever in Lincoln in June. The average is eight.

June was considerably drier than normal, with 3.15 inches of rain, which was 1.2 inches below normal. Through the first six months of the year, rainfall in Lincoln is nearly 2.5 inches below normal.

However, the first day of July put a big dent in that deficit. Lincoln officially received 2.06 inches of rain Wednesday morning, for its biggest one-day rainfall of the year so far.

July is looking to be hot as well. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the low 90s for Lincoln for at least the next week, and long-term forecasts predict at least a 50% chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures for the month.

Extended forecasts from both Accuweather and The Weather Channel show highs in the upper 90s and approaching 100 degrees for the second week of July.

And despite the big rain Wednesday, Lincoln has a slightly above-average chance of seeing less rain than normal for the month.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

