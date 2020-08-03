July slightly warmer, a lot wetter than normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was actually a bit warmer than normal in July in Lincoln, but you wouldn’t have known it from the daily high temperature.

The average high for the month was nearly a full degree below normal, and the highest temperature -- 96 degrees -- was the lowest monthly high for July since 1993, according to National Weather Service records.

In fact, the average high in July was actually more than a degree lower than the average high in June.

What kept the average temperature for the month 0.4 degrees above normal was warm mornings. The average low for the month was 1.8 degrees above normal, and it was the first July in nine years without a temperature in the 50s, according to the Weather Service.

It also was much wetter than normal in July. Lincoln officially recorded 5.73 inches of rain during the month, more than 2.3 inches above average.

The month ended on a cool streak that has continued into the first week of August. Monday marked the eighth day in a row with a high temperature below average, and the cooler weather is expected to continue for several more days.