July slightly warmer, a lot wetter than normal
Holmes Lake bridge

Walkers pass over Holmes Lake on a trail bridge on July 27. July was slightly warmer than normal.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

It was actually a bit warmer than normal in July in Lincoln, but you wouldn’t have known it from the daily high temperature.

The average high for the month was nearly a full degree below normal, and the highest temperature -- 96 degrees -- was the lowest monthly high for July since 1993, according to National Weather Service records.

In fact, the average high in July was actually more than a degree lower than the average high in June.

What kept the average temperature for the month 0.4 degrees above normal was warm mornings. The average low for the month was 1.8 degrees above normal, and it was the first July in nine years without a temperature in the 50s, according to the Weather Service.

It also was much wetter than normal in July. Lincoln officially recorded 5.73 inches of rain during the month, more than 2.3 inches above average.

The month ended on a cool streak that has continued into the first week of August. Monday marked the eighth day in a row with a high temperature below average, and the cooler weather is expected to continue for several more days.

However, summer heat is scheduled to return for the weekend. The Weather Service is forecasting a high near 90 on Friday in Lincoln and highs in the lower 90s on Friday and Saturday. There also could be high levels of humidity, which would make it feel even hotter.

Lincoln so far has seen 31 days with a temperature of 90 or above. The historical average as of July 31 is about 25 days, while the average number for the whole year is 41.

Lincoln, which did not have a triple-digit high last year, has not seen one this year either. If it again fails to reach 100 degrees in the city this year, it would be the first time that's happened since it occurred three years in a row from 1992-1994.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

