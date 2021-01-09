Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Lincoln's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Lincoln Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
