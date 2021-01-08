This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
