Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Lincoln Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
