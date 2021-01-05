This evening in Lincoln: Cloudy with showers. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.
