Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

This evening in Lincoln: Cloudy with showers. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.

