For the drive home in Lincoln: A few clouds overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lincoln will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
