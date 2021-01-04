 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Lincoln: A few clouds overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lincoln will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News