Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Overcast skies and windy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.12. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.