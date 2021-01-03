For the drive home in Lincoln: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lincoln tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
