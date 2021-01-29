For the drive home in Lincoln: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
