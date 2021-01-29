 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

For the drive home in Lincoln: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.

