Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lincoln Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 22.9. Today's…
Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Outdoo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.65. Today's forec…
This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 10.65. A 11-degree l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.75. A 20-degree low is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low…