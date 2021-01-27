Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

For the drive home in Lincoln: Mainly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lincoln tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.