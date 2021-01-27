For the drive home in Lincoln: Mainly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lincoln tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.