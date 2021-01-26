 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Occasional snow showers. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.57. A 7-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News