Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 3.09. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

