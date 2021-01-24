For the drive home in Lincoln: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.24. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
