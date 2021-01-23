Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Lincoln Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
