Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Lincoln Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.