Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

This evening in Lincoln: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.

