Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Lincoln's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30.05. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.