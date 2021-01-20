 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Lincoln's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lincoln Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.

