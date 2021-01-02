This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Lincoln Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
- Updated
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.
- Updated
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.