For the drive home in Lincoln: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lincoln area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
After a high Wednesday of 55, a cold front was to usher in high winds, much lower temperatures and the possibility of snow.
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.