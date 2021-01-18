 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

For the drive home in Lincoln: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lincoln residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

