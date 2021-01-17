Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

For the drive home in Lincoln: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lincoln tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.