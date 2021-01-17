 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Lincoln: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lincoln tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News